Browns 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft adds perfect Jedrick Wills replacement
This is the year the Browns can land a stellar LT
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson
Cleveland did an excellent job filling out their depth chart in free agency including the work they did at linebacker. Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush will join Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Hicks is an excellent starter whereas Bush is a former first-round pick who has yet to live up to his draft status. Even with the concerns surrounding Bush, Cleveland has three players who can start.
What they don't have is much depth — or a younger option to pair with JOK for the long haul. That's where Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. comes in.
The Clemson product is the son of a former Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker and is praised for his high football IQ. As much credit as he gets there, he does get questioned about his size and athleticism. At 6-foot-0 and 228 pounds, Trotter doesn't boast ideal size. His speed is also a concern but he should have enough to play alongside JOK. He's also a solid value selection at this point.
Cleveland doesn't need Trotter to be an All-Pro linebacker. They have someone who is capable of reaching that status already. What they need is someone who understands his assignments, can hold up in coverage as well as run defense, and doesn't miss tackles. Trotter could provide all of that.