Browns add explosive EDGE in post-combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns land an explosive defensive end in this post-combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Indianapolis has been the hub of the NFL for the past week as all 32 teams have had representatives there to watch the Scouting Combine. Of course, more goes on behind the scenes, including Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry getting praised by his peers for being the most aggressive in the game.
Even with the GMs doing their work behind the scenes, this weekend was all about what the incoming rookies can do on the field. And after watching all the drills, here's an updated Browns mock draft — which starts off with an explosive defensive end heading to Northeast Ohio.
Browns post-combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Round 2, Pick 42: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
Cleveland won't be on the clock for their first pick until No. 42 overall but they land an absolute stud in Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern in our mock. Adebawore recorded 74 tackles and 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons but then really started to come on strong with his work in the offseason.
He was an attention magnet at the Senior Bowl and then got everyone's attention at the Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. That's a fast time for anyone, but it's insane for a 280-pound defensive end.
Having said that, there will be concerns about his size. While Adebawore has the build to play defensive end, he's just 6-foot-2. He's clearly on the short end to play on the edge but he showed off his freakish athleticism and versatility by running drills for defensive ends, tackles, and linebackers this past weekend.
Cleveland has one of the best defensive ends in the NFL in Myles Garrett. The problem has been finding a suitable No. 2 to play across from him. Jadeveon Clowney did a great job in 2021 before disappearing in 2022. And when he blamed everyone else for his struggles, it became clear he was on the way out.
Adding Adebawore gives them an instant-starter that ends that search.