Browns announce new numbers and changes for 2023
By Randy Gurzi
OTAs are underway for the Cleveland Browns which gives us our first look at several new faces in the orange and brown. It also lets us see them in their new numbers, which will be different for many from their previous stops.
In addition to the new players getting their digits, one returning player made a change. Here's a quick rundown on all that information.
Browns new numbers: Za'Darius Smith takes No. 99
No longer wearing No. 55, Za'Darius Smith will don No. 99 for the Browns. He wore 55 during his stints in both Green Bay and Minnesota but Ethan Pocic currently wears that number.
During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith wore No. 90 but Maurice Hurst, Jr. was already given that one. Perhaps it's best so the Jadeveon Clowney comparisons don't continue.
Browns new numbers: Isaiah McGuire takes No. 57
While playing for Missouri, Isaiah McGuire wore No. 9. That's not an option for defensive ends in the NFL, so he's going with 57.
Browns new numbers: Rodney McLeod takes No. 26
Veteran safety Rodney McLeod will sport the No. 26, previously worn by Greedy Williams.
Browns new numbers: Chris Westry takes No. 49
Another veteran signing, Chris Westry takes No. 49 which isn't a popular number among cornerbacks.
Browns number changes: Alex Wright from No. 94 to No. 91
Big Alex Wright was apparently ready for a change as he goes from 94 to 91.
Other notable numbers:
Juan Thornhill, No. 1
Ogbo Okoronkwo, No. 54
Siaki Ika, No. 62
Cedric Tillman, No, 89
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, No. 17
Ronnie Hickman, No. 33
Cameron Mitchell, No. 29
Dawand Jones, No. 74
Luke Wypler, No. 56
Elijah Moore, No. 8