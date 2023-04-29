Isaiah McGuire at pick 126 is exactly what the Browns D-line needed
The final four rounds of the NFL Draft are always a blur. After stretching Rounds 1 through three out over two nights, Rounds 4 through 7 play out in one afternoon. For the Cleveland Browns, Saturday has been especially fast as they've already made two great picks and it's hardly past lunch time.
After picking up Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones at No. 111, they added Isaiah McGuire — a defensive end from Missouri — at No. 126.
McGuire comes in with an NFL frame at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds. He's built to play on the edge but also moved inside to defensive tackle at times for the Tigers. This is something the Browns have done with their defensive ends in the past and thinking about a formation that has McGuire out there with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo sounds like a lot of fun to watch.
Isaiah McGuire is great insurance for the Browns
McGuire joins a talented but young collection of reserve pass-rushers. Behind Garrett and Okoronkwo, the Browns have Alex Wright — a third-round pick from 2023 — and Isaiah Thomas — a seventh-round pick from the same season.
Wright has flashed a ton of potential but came from UAB and was seen as a project player. Adding McGuire not only gives them more depth to rotate, but he provides some insurance should Wright never develop into the all-around defensive end they hope he can become.
If he does, then that's also a win. There's no such thing as too many pass rushers in today's NFL and McGuire gives them one who racked up 14.5 sacks in the past two seasons while playing in the SEC.