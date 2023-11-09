Browns Breakout star candidate for Week 10
The Cleveland Browns are set to face Baltimore in Week 10 and this wideout could be a breakout star
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a dominant win against the Arizona Cardinals taking them to a 5-3 record and a right in the mix for a playoff spot. Next up they have the division-leading Baltimore Ravens who are coming in with a 7-2 record with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson playing some of the best ball of his career.
This game must be considered one of the biggest of the year. The Ravens already have a win against the Browns in Cleveland, so to get swept would have a major impact on a chance to win the division and potentially a playoff spot. Week 10 in Baltimore is nothing short of a must-win.
A win against the Ravens can change the outlook of the season. Yes, the Browns are sitting with a 5-3 record currently, but if you can improve to 6-3 with a win over the Ravens in Baltimore, they will start being looked at as a contending team fans want to see. To win this game some players are going to have to step up specifically on the offensive end, as the Ravens have one of the top-ranked defenses in the league.
The winner of this game is going to be which offense is able to play better complementary football with their defense, and who is able to control the ball more. Along with that, both teams are going to have to get a bit creative if they want to have long scoring drives. The player on the Browns who is able to used anywhere to help create some space is Elijah Moore.
Elijah Moore will be needed if Browns want to secure a win in Baltimore
Coming into the season, Moore was looked at like a Deebo Samuel in the offense. With him lining up in the backfield, and being able to run the ball or create mismatches. A little over halfway through the season, this hasn't been the case. To date, he's only caught 29 passes for 270 yards, and has eight rush attempts for only 11 total yards. He also hasn't had a rushing attempt in any of the last three games.
Moore hasn't been the game-changer we thought he was going to be, but I believe that can change this week against the Ravens. As stated before the Ravens have the second-best defense in the NFL. The Browns have not been consistent on the offensive end of the ball. So Elijah Moore finally being able to step into the rushing/receiving threat role, not only can change the outcome of this game, but can propel this offense forward for the rest of the season.
With the Ravens having to make sure Amari Cooper and David Njoku don't destroy their defense, Moore is going to have a lot of chances in single coverage. He averages around six targets a game and before Deshaun Watson injured his shoulder he was getting around eight targets. With an elite defense like the Ravens Moore should be getting this high amount of targets as Watson will have to go to his second and third read.
This is going to be a tough game for the Browns to win, as is the case with most AFC North battles. It is not going to be a walk in the park for the offense and they will have to fight for every yard they get. Elijah Moore needs to have a breakout game to give the Browns a better shot at winning.