Browns Week 9: Studs and Duds: Dalvin Tomlinson, Deshaun Watson light it up
• Amari Cooper, WR1
• Deshaun Watson is back
• Dalvin Tomlinson had a career-game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
Even with the uncertainty under center, Amari Cooper has still put up decent numbers — outside of touchdown receptions. He entered Week 9 with 30 catches for 478 yards and a touchdown while averaging 15.9 yards per catch.
That average is better than his career-best 15.1 which was in 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys. His current pace would give him 73 receptions for 1,161 yards which is similar to what he did in 2022.
On Sunday, he made even more plays for the Browns, including a new season-long 59-yard reception in the first quarter. Cooper, who had a three-yard grab on the previous drive, found an opening deep in the secondary and hauled in a bullet from Deshaun Watson. He was pushed out of bounds at the Arizona 13, setting up their first points as Dustin Hopkins hit a 30-yard field goal a few plays later.
Cooper wasn't done there either. Denzel Ward intercepted a pass on the following drive and gave the Browns offense the ball right back. After the ground game moved them into the red zone, Watson targeted Cooper once again but the pass was batted in the air. It then floated into the end zone but Cooper had the awareness to chase it down and haul it in for an 11-yard touchdown.
By the end of the game. Cooper had 139 yards on five receptions, even setting up the final score with another deep grab.