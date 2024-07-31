Browns consultant Mike Vrabel won't be involved on game day
By Randy Gurzi
Mike Vrabel was the 2021 NFL Head Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans. Just a few years later, he was unable to land a job as a coach or coordinator and ended up taking a consulting role with the Cleveland Browns.
He's not upset about the position, however, as Vrabel recently peeled back the curtain on the details of his job. He said right now this is the best opportunity for him and enjoyed seeing how Andrew Berry ran the draft.
Vrabel also said his role would be fluid and that right now, he's working with the tight ends — and has been helping David Njoku with his blocking. He then added that he won't be active on game days.
"There won't be a role on game day," Vrabel stated via Spencer German of Browns on SI. "That's something that we had talked about prior to doing this, which is the right fit for everybody. I'm gonna try to do anything that they ask me to do and be available to help throughout the week and then move ahead to the next opponent. That will all kind of happen organically, but that's where I see it just based on the conversations that I've had with Kevin."
A former New England Patriots linebacker, Vrabel won three Super Bowls while playing for Bill Belichick. His first coaching gig was with Ohio State where the Akron native coached linebackers and then defensive linemen. He joined Bill O'Brien with the Houston Texans in 2014 ad the linebackers coach. In 2017, he was named defensive coordinator which led to his hiring with the Tennessee Titans.
Seeing him continue in a consulting role beyond 2024 would be surprising. Vrabel is a well-respected coach who will likely land a coordinator position next year — if not another head coaching gig.