4 early standouts during first week of Cleveland Browns training camp
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are in West Virginia for the start of their 2024 training camp. They're just getting things rolling, so we haven't seen much beyond drills and some game-situations in shorts and t-shirts.
Even so, there's been a lot to follow. The big news is Kevin Stefanski announcing he's going to remain the play-caller. That led to a lot of debate but in all honesty, it's not that big of a deal. It also isn't the primary focus right now. The attention should be on how this team looks as they prepare for the regular season.
With that being said, let's check out four Browns who have stood out through the first week of practices.
4. Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver
Cedric Tillman showed up to OTAs ready to make an impact and that's continued into training camp. He arrived in Berea in excellent shape and took advantage of Amari Cooper's absence during his holdout as well as Jerry Jeudy missing time with a minor injury.
Tillman has been working on his red zone skills and has made a few highlight-reel catches in camp.
As a rookie, Tillman had 21 receptions for 224 yards with no touchdowns. If he continues at this pace, those numbers should increase in year two.
3. Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
This is going to be a huge season for Deshaun Watson and he showed up to camp ready to make the most of it.
Watson has heard the complaints and has grown frustrated. His goal is to block it out and be the best he can be and throughout the first few practices, that's what he's been. Watson looks confident and in control and is distributing the ball to everyone.
Coming off shoulder surgery, it's been encouraging to see the velocity he has on his passes as well. Of course, we've seen him look good in the offseason before, so Watson will have to keep it going in the regular season to truly silence the critics. Still, it's been the exact start he's needed.
2. Mike Vrabel, Consultant
Everyone loves Mike Vrabel. The former New England linebacker won three titles during his playing days and was the NFL Head Coach of the Year in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans.
He was let go ahead of the 2024 season and despite being linked to several coaching and coordinator positions, he wasn't hired. That led to him joining the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant. So far, he's been on the field getting hands-on with the players.
Vrabel went viral after running step-for-step with Jameis Winston and was also seen helping David Njoku work on his blocking technique.
The coaching staff in Cleveland is strong but adding someone with Vrabel's pedigree — who players respond well to — was a huge win.
1. Nick Chubb, Running Back
Nick Chubb has been amazing us all offseason.
Despite going through two surgeries to repair a torn ACL and MCL, Chubb has been displaying his superhuman strength. Earlier in the offseason, he was squatting more than 500 pounds as he prepared for a return to the field. He was then seen running with his new RB coach, who had to ask him which knee was injured.
At this point, the only thing Chubb wasn't doing was making cuts. That's no longer the case as Mary Kay Cabot said he was doing this at The Greenbrier with "tremendous agility."
It's unfortunate MKC wasn't allowed to film Chubb because such a video would have fired up the entire fan base. Even without seeing him running, however, he's already been the surprise of camp. Hardly anyone expected him to be at camp, let alone already sprinting and making cuts.