Browns continue to add to their coaching staff
On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the hiring of Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan who will coach the offensive line
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason when it comes to rounding out their coaching staff. While they boast the NFL Head Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Jim Schwartz, the Browns made a lot of moves on the offensive side of the ball.
Cleveland moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. In their place will be Ken Dorsey, Duce Staley, and Tommy Rees. They also lost their highly-respected Bill Callahan, who joined his son's staff in Tennessee.
On Thursday, the Browns officially announced the hiring of his replacement Andy Dickerson as well as his assistant offensive line coach, Roy Itsvan. Dickerson spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks while Itsvan was an assistant offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past five years. Before that, he was a long-time collegiate coach.
Browns continue coaching search
Outside of these two hires, the Browns continue to kick the tires on assistant coaches. It was reported this week they were interviewing James Laurinaitis for an unspecified role. Laurinaitis is currently an assistant linebackers coach at Ohio State. There are no open spots for coaching linebackers in Cleveland but they might have a role in mind for the former NFL linebacker.
The Browns did add another coach to the defensive side of the ball, bringing in Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach. After going 11-6 in 2023, they're trying to take their next step and make a deep playoff run this year.