Browns TE David Njoku will host charity softball tournament this summer
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is organizing his first-ever celebrity charity softball team in the Cleveland area this summer. It's an act of love for Njoku that is years in the making. As a younger player, the 27-year-old was invited to play in ex-Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry's annual summer game.
Njoku loved the energy, environment, and giving back to the community so much as a participant in Landry's events that it is now his turn. His game is scheduled for June 8, 2024, at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio. Doors open at noon with a home run derby scheduled for 2 PM and the game at 3 PM. Because of his strong relationships with Browns players past and present, he has an exciting lineup of participants expected to play.
While the focus is on raising money, Njoku admits that he has a dual purpose for doing it. "Obviously, this is for a few charities but also just putting Cleveland on the map..."
Who has David Njoku invited to play?
Current Browns defensive players Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Martin Emerson are slated to play. Njoku's offensive teammates hitting the softball diamond on June 8 include Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell, and more.
Former Browns answering Njoku's call to play include fan-favorites Jacoby Brissett, Kareem Hunt, Mack Wilson Sr., and Josh "Flash" Gordon. More players are expected to be added as planning continues for the softball game.
This event was popular when Jarvis Landry held it several times during his Cleveland Browns tenure. It went on a one-year hiatus in 2022 after Landry's departure before Greg Newsome hosted it in 2023.
Njoku is closing in on his 300th career reception going into his eighth season with the Browns. He has 287 regular-season catches. His 3,264 yards put him 18th in franchise history in receiving yards. He overtook Josh Gordon in 2023 and in 2024, he should overtake Jarvis Landry at 15th overall who had 288 catches for 3,560 yards.