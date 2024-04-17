Browns Greg Newsome discusses trade rumors
The trade rumors persist but Greg Newsome remains confident
By Randy Gurzi
Even with general manager Andrew Berry saying he has no idea where the trade rumors come from, Greg Newsome II continues to have his name floated as a potential bargaining chip. The former first-round pick enters his fourth season in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have until May 2 to excercise the fifth-year option in his rookie deal.
Mary Kay Cabot believes the team will pick up that option and if they do, Newsome will be guaranteed more than $13 million in 2025. However, there's still a belief the Browns could look to move Newsome due to his potential contract demands beyond that season.
Cleveland is stacked at cornerback with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson — and Emerson will need to be signed to an extension after 2025 as well. That's why it was reported the Browns were shopping a "top cornerback" at the NFL Combine with Newsome the likely candidate for a trade.
Throughout the offseason, Newsome has remained quiet but recently spoke to Camryn Justice and said he's "comfortable" with the team.
The NFL Draft will tell us all we need to know about the Browns plans
Considering how pass-happy the NFL is, teams need three starting-caliber defensive backs — which is what the Browns have with Ward, Emerson, and Newsome. As it stands right now, the only logical scenario where he gets traded would be if someone falls into their lap in the 2024 NFL Draft who they feel can start as a rookie.
Should that happen, they might be willing to listen to offers from a cornerback-needy team for Newsome. If not, they'll likely pick up that option and head into the season with a secondary they know, and trust.