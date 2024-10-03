Browns DE Alex Wright out for season with torn tricep
Cleveland Browns DE Alex Wright announced on social media Thursday that he will be out for the rest of the season with a torn tricep. Wright says in the post that he suffered the injury during the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Wright, a third year pro out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was drafted 78th overall by the Browns in 2022. In three seasons with the team, Wright has racked up six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two recovered fumbles. He was acting as the third string DE behind Za'Darius Smith and Sam Kamara.
Wright's injury: what it means for Browns depth
Wright had played in all four games so far this season, recording one sack in the Jacksonville game. While he isn't a starter, the Browns can use more players coming back from injury - not more players landing on the injury report. Wright makes the Browns current defensive end depth a bit thinner.
Myles Garrett's health also becomes paramount headed into Week 5. If Garrett is able to go for most snaps, do the Browns consider flipping fellow third string DE Isaiah McGuire over to the right side of the D-line? The team currently has no DEs signed to its practice squad, but that might change in light of this injury in order to alleviate the load on Garrett and the other starting ends.
Injuries ahead of Week 5
As of Wednesday's practice, the Browns listed Garrett as having not participated in practice due to an Achilles injury. However, the team did announce that RB Nick Chubb was limited, but back, in practice. In addition to Chubb, TE David Njoku and RB Nyheim Hines were also back with the team and practicing on Wednesday.
The return of Chubb, Hines, and Njoku do not help with the D-line. But, if the team can improve its offense and score enough to overcome its lapses on defense, it can buy some time while it waits on Garrett to get back to 100 percent.