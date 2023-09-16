Browns set to debut their white-out series uniform in Week 2
The Cleveland Browns will be wearing their 'white-out' series uniform against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the first of three times they use the alternate helmet.
By Randy Gurzi
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a lot of noise when they unveiled an alternate white helmet. They paired this vintage look with their all-white throwback jerseys and the look was fantastic.
It was hard to find anyone who didn't like the style unless it was a hated rival's fan base just being upset. One example would be Bengals fans, who think Cleveland is trying to copy their all-white look without realizing this is a nod to the Browns days in the AAFC — well before the Bengals existed.
Now, in Week 2, the Browns are set to put this uniform on the field for the first time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As for Pittsburgh, they're going to be in their all-black color rush uniform and while we can hate on the team all we want, that's arguably one of their best looks. And seeing it against Cleveland's alternates will make for an aesthetically pleasing game.
Cleveland wore the white helmet for their first six years of existence but since 1952, they've been distinguishable by their signature orange helmet which features no logo. With the option for an alternate on the table, the front office knocked it out of the park.
It was the right call to throw out something that's different but still traditional. And more importantly, sticking with the logo-less look was another win.
The white out series will be worn two more times this season. The next time will be in Week 6 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. They will again turn to them in Week 17 against the New York Jets.