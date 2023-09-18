Deshaun Watson will be a major catalyst in Browns Week 2 matchup against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a big reason the team wins or loses Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers
By John Suchan
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has only matched up twice against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his career. Both games were losses for Watson. He will now get a big chance at victory under the lights of Monday Night Football when they travel to enemy territory.
The Browns are coming off a dominating defensive effort in a Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. by a score of 24-3. Watson played well under adverse weather conditions. He threw a touchdown and ran for one. While some have been critical of a few throws that were off the mark in the game, Watson made many more positive plays than negative ones.
While Cleveland won last week the Steelers took a hit and got slammed 30-7 by the visiting San Francisco 49ers so the time could be just right for Watson and the Browns to get an important second win on the season.
The other big news this weekend was that Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper reaggravated a groin injury and very likely will not be playing on Monday. This could play a big part in the game and put more pressure on Watson. He can't rely on his main wide receiver target and will have to utilize other pass catchers.
There are plenty of other options including new wide outs Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin. Moore caught a few passes last week and while Goodwin didn't have a catch, Watson tried hitting him twice on deep balls in the game. Watson underthrew both passes as Goodwin may have scored touchdowns if the passes were more on the mark.
Watson also has the luxury at having three tights ends that include David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins. Alll three caught passes from Watson in Week 1 which included a 3-yard touchdown to Bryant.
It also helps to have the best running back in the NFL on your team these days and Watson can use Nick Chubb in the passing game. Last week, the quarterback found Chubb four times helping the team move the chains. Keeping the Steelers' defense guessing will be big in this matchup and being able to flair out a screen pass or two to Chubb will help.
Options will be aplenty for Watson and he will need to deliver on Monday. If he performs poorly, like he did in the past against Pittsburgh, then it could spell doom. He has accumulated 12 sacks against the Steelers in those two game losses from the past. Watson was sacked seven times in their 28-14 season-ending loss last season. That's a terrible statistic that needs to be reversed now.
Keeping Watson upright will be important in this battle. If he does then I think the Browns win this game going away. It's time for streaks like the Steelers 20-0 record in home Monday Night Football Games dating back to 1991 to come to an end.