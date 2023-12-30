Browns Deshaun Watson reveals intentions on return
Deshaun Watson has yet to be cleared to throw the football but he's ready to get back to the Cleveland Browns as soon as he's allowed
By Randy Gurzi
This past Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. Led once again by Joe Flacco under center, the offense was clicking in the first half — until they lost Elijah Moore. That's become a regular site with Flacco playing but we saw something new on the sideline, Deshaun Watson was out there chest bumping the veteran quarterback.
Watson, who had shoulder surgery in November, has been away from the field since the operation. There was a lot made of this when he was in a suite during their loss to the Rams in L.A. but it was revealed later that the team wasn't allowing him on the sideline to protect him.
He's healthy enough to be out there now and before the game had said he's not cleared to throw the football just yet. Watson said he's being cautious but as soon as he gets the clear from his doctors, he will get to work.
“It’s all in the doctor’s hands, whenever they tell me that I can get out the sling, I’ll be out [there]. Until then, I’m just going to follow every rule and every precaution they want me to follow.”
Browns have been waiting for Deshaun Watson since he arrived
It's a frustrating game for both Watson and the Browns. Since he was added in a trade ahead of the 2022 season, it's been a waiting game. He was suspended for 11 games last year and while Cleveland expected him to miss time, they hoped 2023 would be different.
In the end, the only difference was they got six games to start the year rather than six to end it. The good news is they were 5-1 in games Watson started this year. That gives them hope that when he does return, they should be able to continue their winning ways.