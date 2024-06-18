Browns disrespectful contract offer for Amari Cooper could backfire
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns got to Berea for mandatory minicamp, there was one noticeable absence. Wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn't in attendance and it was later confirmed that he was holding out in hopes of a new contract.
Cooper, who turned 30 on June 17, enters his 10th year in the NFL and jusy put up two seasons with more than 1,000-yards receiving. That was good enough for him to set a franchise record but apparently not enough for the Browns to give him a decent offer.
Brad Stainbrook of The OBR says the two sides have not come to terms, even though they're not far apart financially. Instead, he states the issues come down to the length of the deal and guaranteed money. Cleveland, who just forked out $58 million guaranteed for Jerry Jeudy, is unwilling to add any guaranteed money in 2025 for Cooper.
"Coming off arguably the best season of his career, Cooper is seeking a contract extension of at least two years guaranteed. The Browns, however, are reluctant to offer Cooper such a contract. To this point, the Browns are offering a one-year extension, but have not been willing to include guaranteed money for the extra year." — Stainbrook on Cooper's contract
Browns offering no guaranteed money to Amari Cooper is an insult
Cooper is the first player in franchise history to record more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons yet continues to be overlooked by pundits and fans. He's often said to be a WR2 despite making a career as a No. 1 target. He even made Cleveland history with massive uncertainty under center — the Browns have had five starting quarterbacks in the games Cooper played.
Despite this, they're refusing to give him anything of value on his contract. Even a small pay raise in 2024 means little if the 2025 portion of the deal can be voided. Instead, Cooper would be exactly where his is now, but another year older.
With the Browns throwing out guarantees for players such as Jeudy and Deshaun Watson — before they even took a snap for the team — their stance on Cooper is confusing and in all honesty, disrespectful.