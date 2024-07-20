Browns don't get much love in latest top-50 NFL players list
By Randy Gurzi
Winning 11 games without a star running back, starting left tackle, starting right tackle, all while cycling through five quarterbacks isn't easy. Somehow, the Cleveland Browns managed to pull off this feat in 2023 thanks to the depth general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski built.
Even with that being said — and despite being labeled one of the deepest rosters top-to-bottom — the Browns continue to get overlooked in offseason rankings. Earlier in July, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put together a list of the top 100 players in the league. He had Myles Garrett at No. 2 overall, but there were no other Browns on the list.
The same is true of Sam Monson's top-50 list which was released by PFF on Friday. Monson agreed with Prisco that Garrett was the second-best player in the league, but had no other Cleveland players make the cut. As for his take on Garrett, Monson says "Garrett was the best player on one the best defenses in football."
"Myles Garrett has been an elite player for years, but the second the Browns put a supporting cast around him, he became Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett was the best player on one of the best defenses in football, earning a 94.0 PFF grade over the course of the regular season and totaling a career-high 89 pressures from 522 pass-rushing snaps. Other players may have notched more sacks, but nobody was more formidable on a down-to-down basis." — Monson, PFF
It's not easy to put together such a list since it includes every player and every position. It's hard enough to get people to agree on a top 10 quarterback ranking but start comparing quarterbacks to linebackers and it becomes very tricky.
That being said, the list Monson comes up with is a good one. It's hard to argue against the majority of his selections. Still, it seems as though a team that won 11 games without their starting quarterback should have gotten a little more love.