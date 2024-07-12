Browns mostly absent from Pete Prisco's NFL top-100 list
By Randy Gurzi
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently released a list of the top 100 players in the NFL and unsurprisingly had Patrick Mahomes at No. 1 overall. Coming in at No. 2 was Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
After that, there were no other players from the Browns roster to make the list.
Prisco called Garrett a special player who forces offenses to always pay attention to where he's at on the field. He also moved up from No. 5 in 2023 to No. 2 this year.
"He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after getting 14 sacks and adding 86 pressures. He is one of those special defensive players who has to be accounted for on every play."- Pete Prisco on Myles Garrett
The top-five from Pricso also included T.J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers who was fifth overall. He also made a climb, moving up from No. 11. However, he continues to be ranked behind Garrett by everyone on the planet — except Steelers fans.
Which Browns players were snubbed?
To be fair to Prisco, creating such a list is hard. It's one thing to compare a quarterback to another quarterback but ranking every player in the league is a tough task. Still, it feels as though the Browns had a couple of snubs.
David Njoku is an honorable mention but it doesn't seem right to have him on the outside while Trey McBride comes in at No. 83. They even have Nico Collins at No. 77 while Amari Cooper is absent. Yes, Collins had a fantastic season in 2023 but benefited greatly from C.J. Stroud whereas Cooper dealt with a frustrating quarterback carousel and was still 10th in the NFL in receiving yardage.
Denzel Ward feels like someone who should be in the top 100 as well. He was also an honorable mention. Then again, he also left out DaRon Bland who led the NFL with nine interceptions and five pick-sixes.
Lastly, Nick Chubb being left off has to be due to his injury. Chubb is the best running back in the game when healthy. Although Prisco did list just Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 and Derrick Henry at No. 91, so running back as a whole wasn't a high-value position.
Overall, Prisco did a solid job and you can tell he put in a lot of research. But lists are all about debates and in this one, we could argue an 11-win team probably should have had more than one representative.