Browns: Donovan Peoples-Jones could have a career similar to Hines Ward
Donovan Peoples-Jones may not jump off the page when looking at the stat sheets, but the Cleveland Browns wideout has the potential to break out in a very familiar way.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (DPJ) may not jump off the page when looking at the stat sheets, but he has the potential to break out in a very familiar way.
DPJ entered the 2020 season as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, on a roster that featured Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry. That year, Peoples-Jones finished 17th among rookies in receiving yards with 304 - 1,096 fewer than the rookie leader Justin Jefferson.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Rookie Stats:
- 12 Games
- 14/20 Receptions
- 304 Receiving Yards (21.7 AVG)
- 10 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Touchdowns
Hines Ward was selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
That year, Ward finished 12th among rookies in receiving yards with 246 - 1,067 fewer than the rookie leader Randy Moss.
Hines Ward Rookie Stats:
- 16 Games
- 15/33 Receptions
- 246 Receiving Yards (16.4 AVG)
- 12 Receiving First Downs
- 0 Touchdowns
DPJ and Ward both entered their sophomore seasons with the same quarterback under center.
DPJ Second Season Stats:
- 14 Games
- 34/58 Receptions
- 597 Receiving Yards (17.6 AVG)
- 26 Receiving First Downs
- 3 Touchdowns
Hines Ward Second Season Stats:
- 16 Games
- 61/101 Receptions
- 638 Receiving Yards (10.5 AVG)
- 31 Receiving First Downs
- 7 Touchdowns
Kordell Stewart remained Ward’s quarterback in year three, while Baker Mayfield was traded.
Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games for the Browns, with Deshaun Watson starting the final six games of the year.
DPJ Third Season Stats:
- 17 Games
- 61/96 Receptions
- 839 Receiving Yards (13.8 AVG)
- 33 Receiving First Downs
- 3 Touchdowns
Hines Ward Third Season Stats:
- 16 Games
- 48/83 Receptions
- 672 Receiving Yards (14.0 AVG)
- 31 Receiving First Downs
- 4 Touchdowns
2023 is the final year of DPJ’s rookie contract, and the Browns are faced with a tough decision. Trade Peoples-Jones or find a way to move money around to keep the wideout, whether that's trading other players to free up cash or working out a deal in free agency to re-sign at a discounted price.
By the numbers, Donovan Peoples-Jones has the potential to be a predominant receiver in the league, but that all depends on who will be tossing him the ball in the future.
And hopefully that will be Deshaun Watson.