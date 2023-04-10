Browns draft: 3 most successful picks at No. 74 in the past decade
After years of having early picks, the Cleveland Browns won't have a selection until No. 74 in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is after not making their first pick until No. 68 last season, although that turned out just fine as Martin Emerson proved to be a steal.
His performance isn't the only proof that talent can be found in Round 3. For example, here we have a list of players taken at No. 74 overall that have done well for themselves. And this is with us just going back to 2013 and finding the top 3 players chosen at that spot since then.
Honorable mentions: Geron Christian, OT, Washington Commanders (2018), Zack Baun, New Orleans Saints (2020), Benjamin St-Juste, DB, Washington Commanders (2021)
Jury still out: Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (2022)
No. 3: Chris Wormley, DT, Baltimore Ravens (2019)
This one is tough to admit because Chris Wormley was not only drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but he also spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A former standout at Michigan, he was chosen at No. 74 in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore.
Wormley played in 39 games with 15 starts for the Ravens and had 54 tackles with 2.5 sacks. He had the talent but was still a reserve due to the players around him.
This led to a rare trade with a divisional rival as he was sent to Pittsburgh in 2020. Wormley played in 41 games for the Steelers with 16 more starts and was much better with them.
He wound up with 88 tackles and 8.5 sacks with a 51 tackle, seven-sack campaign in 2021 proving to be the best of his career.