Browns Draft Grades: Cleveland clearly got better in the trenches
Browns Draft Grades Round 4
If Friday night felt underwhelming to anyone, Saturday morning was the exact opposite. Cleveland got the day started out with a bang as they took Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones at No. 111. Jones is a mammoth of a man at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds.
He will need to get his weight down to last in the NFL but if he can do that, they landed a potential long-term starter to kick off the third day of the draft.
Jones should be able to take over as the swing tackle as a rookie, potentially pushing James Hudson down the depth chart.
In need of more depth at defensive end, the Browns used the 126th pick in this draft on Isaiah McGuire from Missouri. He's built for the position at 6-foot-4 and 268-pounds and had plenty of production in the SEC.
With the Browns, he's likely to play in a rotation but coming in on known passing situation could lead to him recording somewhere between five-to-seven sacks as a rookie.
Cleveland is set with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo as the starting defensive ends but adding McGuire along with Alex Wright will allow them to rotate their EDGE rushers more frequently — meaning they shouldn't overwork anyone.