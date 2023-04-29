Browns Draft Grades: Cleveland clearly got better in the trenches
Browns Draft Grades Round 5-6
With quarterbacks coming off the board in a hurry — there were 12 taken by the end of Round 5 which is a record — the Browns decided they had to react. They wound up taking Dorian Thompson-Robinson at No. 140 overall, which was the first of two picks in Round 5 for them.
DTR is an exciting quarterback who can run a similar offense to Deshaun Watson — which will be huge for them when it comes to practice. He's an exciting quarterback and while he might be a "run-first" player early in his career, he can develop into a solid No. 2 option.
On top of his ability to run the same offense as Watson, Thompson-Robinson will be a lot of fun to watch in the preseason this year.
With their second pick in the fifth, the Browns added Cameron Mitchell from Northwestern. He's listed at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds. You would have liked to have seen the Browns bring in a cornerback who can play the slot but Mitchell is basically another outside option.
Some believe he could move to safety, which is a more pressing need.
Cleveland might have found a potential starter in Round 6 as they added Luke Wypler from Ohio State. He's an experienced center and could replace Nick Harris as the No. 2 option behind Ethan Pocic in 2024. He could also take Ethan Pocic's place when his contract runs out.
Wyoler wound up being the final pick for the Browns, who traded away pick No. 229, adding another selection in 2024.