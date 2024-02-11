Browns Draft Prospect: USC safety Calen Bullock
The 6-foot-3 safety from USC could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Another Cleveland Browns draft profile takes a look at Calen Bullock, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety, who helped lead the USC Trojans to a Holiday Bowl victory in 2023. Bullock was a four-star recruit out of Pasadena, California, and was the 12th-ranked prospect in the state. Bullock committed to the University of Southern California in the spring of 2020.
Once at USC, Bullock appeared in all 12 games, playing free safety, nickelback, and cornerback as a true freshman. Bullock totaled 40 tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defended. The Trojans finished the 2021 season 4-8 and were eliminated from Bowl contention. Bullock was named Football Writers Freshman All-American, Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-American first team, and was USC’s Co-Defensive Perimeter Player of the Year.
In 2022, Bullock started in all 14 games, recording 48 total tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and ten passes defended. The Trojans finished the 2022 regular season 11-2 after falling to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. The Trojans were elected to face off against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, and Bullock recorded one total tackle in the Trojan's 45-46 loss to the Green Wave. Bullock’s effort throughout the season earned him All-Pac 12 first-team (AP), All-Pac 12 second-team (Coaches), and first-team All-American (Pro Football Focus) honors.
In 2023, Bullock played in 12 games, totaling a career-high 63 tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended. The Trojans finished the regular season 7-5 and were elected to face the Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl. Bullock opted out of the Holiday Bowl and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Bullock was named to the 2023 All-Pac 12 First Team (AP, Coaches).
Bullock’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- High-hipped athlete with excellent length. Uses his length best in coverage, such as in press or catch coverage to control receivers or when breaking up passes.
- Good physicality when tackling. Fronts up ball carriers and delivers strong blows. Does a very good job of tracking with proper angles and closes ground quickly.
- Triggers quickly to the run. Comes downhill and quickly closes ground.
- Very good speed in the open field that builds whenever he is able to pen his strides.
Bullock’s noted weaknesses:
- Plays with high pad level at times, which can cause him to round or raise up out of his breaks.
- Lacks ideal strength for size and frame. Above-average functional strength that needs improvement. Can get knocked around by bigger blockers and leak extra yards on tackles.
- Aggressive tackler who flies in looking for bigger hits and doesn't always wrap up. Has shown to throw shoulders at ball-carriers and melt off tackles at times.
Calen Bullock compared to other 2024 prospects:
Calen Bullock - USC Trojans - 6’3 - 190 lbs
- 38 Games
- 151 Total Tackles (96 Solo - 55 Assisted)
- 24 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
- 2 Defensive Touchdowns
Tyler Nubin - Minnesota Golden Gophers - 6’2 - 210 lbs
- 55 Games
- 207 Total Tackles (143 Solo - 64 Assisted - 4.5 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 24 Passes Defended
- 13 Interceptions
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Kamren Kinchens - Miami Hurricanes - 6’0 - 205 lbs
- 34 Games
- 162 Total Tackles (99 Solo - 63 Assisted - 5 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 26 Passes Defended
- 11 Interceptions
- 2 Defensive Touchdowns
- 2 Forced Fumbles
Javon Bullard - Georgia Bulldogs - 5’11 - 195 lbs
- 40 Games
- 114 Toalt Tackles (80 Solo - 34 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 3.5 Sacks
- 12 Passes Defended
- 4 Interceptions
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Sione Vaki - Utah Utes - 6’0 - 208 lbs
- 26 Games
- 92 Total Tackles (71 Solo - 21 Assisted - 12 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 6 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
- 1 Forced Fumble
While Bullock’s strength, lack of wrapping up, and ability to stay low are areas of concern, his speed, physicality, and ball-tracking skills make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.