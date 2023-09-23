2024 NFL Mock draft: Browns start much-needed offensive line overhaul
• The Browns need a new LT in the worst way
• Safety depth could be an issue in 2024
• RB insurance can be found on Day 3
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3: Calen Bullock, S, USC
Back on the clock in Round 3, the Browns elect to go with Calen Bullock from USC. The junior safety proved to be a ballhawk over his first two seasons with the Trojans, recording seven interceptions.
He has yet to pick off a pass in 2023 but he's been lights out in coverage. He was especially dominant in their Week 2 win over Nevada.
Cleveland currently has an excellent stable of safeties with Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, and Rodney McLeod. Delpit, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, has really stepped up with the addition of Thornhill and McLeod but could also be playing himself out of town — unless the Browns want to give him a massive contract.
McLeod will also hit free agency as the 33-year-old signed a one-year deal this offseason.
That's why the Browns go out and add another safety in Bullock. He's another centerfielder, which is where Thornhill thrives, but Jim Schwartz has no problem moving his players around and wants guys who can drop into coverage at each spot.
Round 5, Pick 1: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
Cleveland was fortunate to have Dawand Jones ready to fill in this year when Jack Conklin was lost to a knee injury. The rookie from Ohio State has been solid and could be the starter on that side for the next decade.
However, they don't have the same depth at guard. That's why they use their first pick in Round 5 on Tate Ratledge from Georgia — who PFF says is a top-10 returning lineman this year.
He's not someone they would throw into the starting lineup Week 1 but he could be groomed for that role while serving as a solid backup until that time comes.