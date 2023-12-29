Browns get encouraging update on Elijah Moore injury
Elijah Moore had to spend the night in the hospital but the Cleveland Browns wideout is back at home resting
By Randy Gurzi
While the Cleveland Browns were celebrating a win, there was also some concern for one of their own after suffering a scary injury. Wide receiver Elijah Moore hit his head on the turf during the Thursday Night Football contest and it looked bad from the moment it happened. Moore left the game and was taken to a hospital for observation.
After Moore was out, the Browns offense struggled to move the ball. Already without Amari Cooper, his absence left them thin at the wide receiver position. That could remain the case going forward since his injury seemed rather serious.
Elijah Moore injury update
As it stands right now, Moore is in the concussion protocol according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. In a virtual meeting with reporters he said Moore was back home and resting. That's a positive sign, even if he doesn't go in Week 18. Stefanski also discussed a calf injury suffered by Mike Ford who had a fumble recovery in the win.
With Moore out, fans are left wondering what the Browns will do — and they've even started clamoring to turn back the clock and bring back Jarvis Landry. That doesn't feel likely given their decision to move on from Landry last year due to his inability to create separation. They proved in the second half of Thursday's win they already have guys who can't stretch the field, so there's no need for another.
Instead, the best bet for them is to try and get Cooper and Moore healthy. They're more than enough for this offense to go toe-to-toe with anyone. And if the Ravens win against Miami this weekend, the Browns might not have much to play for in Week 18 – which could be all they need to get their top wideouts ready to roll.