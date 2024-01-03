Browns could be extending Amari Cooper next
Andrew Berry committed highway robbery when he traded for Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper has proven his worth to the Cleveland Browns and then some time and time again over the last two seasons. Andrew Berry committed quite the heist when he gave up a mere fifth-round pick in exchange for Cooper. The Dallas Cowboys were looking to get rid of Cooper due to money, and Berry swooped in and is being paid 10-fold.
Some people didn't believe Cooper was a WR1, but he made history in his two seasons with Cleveland. In Week 16 against the Texans, Cooper racked up 265 yards on a career-high 11 catches to set the Browns' single-game receiving record, held by Josh Gordon, who had 261 in 2013. Cooper also eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for a second consecutive season, making him the first player in franchise history to achieve the feat.
Marcus Mosher of PFF.com believes the Browns should extend Cooper in the offseason, and he's right. Cooper has proven over and over again that he is a true WR1 in the NFL and Berry would be wise to extend him now. He can still use the "kick the can down the road method" as he has shown to do in the past, which would ultimately benefit Cleveland moving forward.
Cooper turns 30 in the offseason but has shown no signs of slowing down yet. He is Mr. Reliable in the wide receiver room and has put up a career-best 1,250 yards with four different quarterbacks. Joe Flacco is the latest QB for the Browns and has shown quite the rapport with Cooper. The duo has connected 25 times for 485 yards and three touchdowns in four games thus far.
While the Browns await who they will face in the playoffs, they head into Week 18 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, in a more-or-less meaningless game. Cleveland is likely to rest most of the starters, which is the right decision considering the amount of injuries this team has endured throughout the season. Cooper, who missed the Week 16 Thursday Night Football win over the Jets with a heel injury, was "feeling better" on Tuesday. With that being said, and no stakes on the line in Week 18, Cooper should be one of the starters who are rested.
Cooper has proved to be well worth the fifth-round pick Berry gave up to acquire him last offseason. Now, once the season concludes, and hopefully with a Super Bowl victory, he will be signed to an extension and continue to be WR1 for this team.