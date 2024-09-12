Browns fans should be worried about state of their team after Week 1 blowout loss
The Cleveland Browns did not start off their 2024 season according to plan. Simply losing to the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't have been cause for concern but it's how the Browns lost to the Cowboys. Cleveland got absolutely destroyed by Dallas, losing 33-17 and that score doesn't even make the game look as bad as it was.
Very little went right for the Browns in their Week 1 defeat and it's why Mike Jones of The Athletic says the Browns and the fanbase should be worried moving forward. Jones wrote about every 0-1 team and gave them a different label based on concerns after Week 1. Teams like the Ravens and Bengals received 'Relax' designations while the Browns were in the 'Worry' group.
Jones starts off by noting that it's concerning to see Deshaun Watson playing as poorly as he did, given how much money he's earning. He noted how bad the offensive line played and how the Watson of old was able to escape pressure and make something happen on the field but Browns fans didn't see that version of Watson this past weekend.
Jones concludes by bringing up how long the Browns can realistically stick with Watson if he continues to play this poorly. He mentions how Kevin Stefanski was able to help steer this Browns team to the playoffs last year with Joe Flacco at the helm so doing the same with Jameis Winston should be much easier work.
Browns fans need to panic after Week 1 loss
While Jones didn't tackle this aspect of the loss, it's concerning that the Browns lost a game by this much when they're in arguably the toughest division in the league. Yes, the Bengals and Ravens lost too, but the Ravens narrowly fell to the Chiefs and the Bengals always start slow.
If the Browns don't get their rears in gear, they could easily be the bottom-feeders of the AFC North this season.