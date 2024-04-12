Browns fans tortured with another trade down in 7-round mock draft
Andrew Berry trades down again in this mock, much to the dismay of Browns fans
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns haven't had a pick in Round 1 or Round 2 of the NFL Draft for the past two seasons. They sent three first-round picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for Deshaun Watson and this is the final year they will be paying for that decision (at least with draft compensation).
In 2022, they traded out of Round 2, picking up more capital and landing Martin Emerson with their first selection at No. 68. In 2023, they added Elijah Moore and swapped picks with the New York Jets, landing No. 74 in exchange for No. 42.
This year, they approach the draft with just five picks, beginning with No. 54. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding that pick but what if general manager Andrew Berry again decides to add more capital? That's what happens in this seven-round mock draft as the Browns drop out of Round 2 once again, much to the chagrin of the fan base.
Round 3, Pick 66: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The Browns drop down 12 picks and while that means they go from Round 2 to Round 3, it's not a massive drop. They also receive a pick just outside of the top 100 — considering they entered the night without a pick in Round 4, this isn't a terrible move.
Even so, fans will hate having to wait even longer for Cleveland to draft but they do get someone with plenty of upside in Patrick Paul from Houston. A 6-foot-7, 315-pounder, Paul has incredibly long arms and showed great improvement from 2022 to 2023.
He's a far better pass blocker than he is when it comes to run blocking but considering how often Deshaun Watson has had to abandon the pocket, that's a welcome change. As a rookie, Paul would play behind Jedrick Wills but is talented enough to take over in 2025.