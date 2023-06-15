What did the Browns get in Dorian Thompson-Robinson
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the draft process, the Cleveland Browns were showing sings of wanting to add another quarterback to the roster. They did exactly that in the fifth round by bringing in Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA.
A dual-threat who played with fellow Cleveland rookie Cedric Tillman in high school, DTR has some impressive tools to work with. But just how good can he be?
That's what Jacob Roach of Browns Wire tried to figure out when he did a deep dive into Thompson-Robinson's film. While breaking down the tape, Roach said one thing that stands out is the incredible arm talent the rookie brings to the field.
"DTR’s accuracy is inconsistent but when you watch him you see a guy who can make a lot of the big-time throws. He has a big arm and can fit throws into tight windows while on his game"- Roach, Browns Wire
As good as he can be when it comes to firing the ball, Roach did say he will miss some "gimme" throws. In this, he loosely compared him to Brett Favre or Jay Cutler — not saying he has their talent level, but the excessive risk-taking. That could be an issue for most rookies but the UCLA product has been guilty of throwing some frustrating picks.
He added that there wished DTR would go throw his progressions longer rather than be so quick to take the check down — although he did praise his decisiveness.
Of course, when it comes to quarterbacks who can run, there's always a concern about their play in the pocket. That shouldn't be a problem with Thompson-Robinson who has a quick release and had several plays on tape where he stood in the pocket and fired off a pass while taking a hit.
Right now, Josh Dobbs is still entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback but it wouldn't be a shock to see Thompson-Robinson take over in the near future.