Why the Browns could finish last in the AFC North, according to Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report recently posted an article breaking down why every NFL team could finish last, and to no surprise, the Browns reasoning is familiar
Brian Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently published an article breaking down why every NFL team could finish last, and to no surprise, it has to do with the quarterback position.
"Cleveland Browns: Seven or eight wins can still result in a fourth-place finish in the North, and that could easily be Cleveland's ceiling considering it's topped that total just once in the last 15 years. Plus, quarterback Deshaun Watson is a wild card who hasn't participated in a full season since 2020."
Just like a broken record, the same tune is sung each year.
“The run game is there; too bad no one can throw the ball.”
“The defense is good; they just need a quarterback.”
“If (insert any quarterbacks name) was starting, they could win the division,” etc. etc. etc.
Deshaun Watson may not have played an entire season in years, but he had the opportunity to dust the cobwebs off in six games last season.
Adding another training camp with the team and full access to the facility for workouts throughout the year will likely get Deshaun to look like his former self.
In 2018, after starting the final six games of his rookie year, Watson played his first full season as an NFL starter, throwing for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, finishing with an 11-5 record.
The following year, he led Houston to a 10-6 record, throwing for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
In Houston, Watson had Deandre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Keke Coutee as wide receivers, compared to Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore.
Not to mention, if Watson finds himself in trouble, he has a top-5 running back to take the load off his shoulders.
As for the lone season, the Browns won over eight games in 2020 with Nick Chubb rushing for 1.067 yards, the second least of his career behind his rookie year.
If the main reason for the Browns potential last-place season is history repeating itself, what’s stopping it from doing the same for a more experienced Watson?