Browns are the first choice for Joe Flacco as two sides work on reunion
Could Joe Flacco return to the Browns in 2024?
By Randy Gurzi
Joe Flacco led the Cleveland Browns to a 4-1 record after signing with the team in November. His presence helped jump-start the offense as they wound up finishing with an overall record of 11-6.
Cleveland lost in the first-round of the playoffs but that doesn't mitigate what they accomplished with a team full of backups — thanks to a myriad of injuries.
Heading into the offseason, there's been a belief that Flacco did enough to price himself out of town. The 39-year-old quarterback, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, was expected to have several suitors. But apparently, he might not be interested in hearing what everyone else has to offer.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns met with Flacco during the Scouting Combine and both sides seem willing to get something done so that he can return in 2024. Florio adds that per a league source, returning to Cleveland is the top choice for the veteran signal-caller.
"Per a league source, a reunion with the Browns is Flacco’s first choice. He loves playing there — the team, the city, the fans, everything. The two sides met regarding the possibility last week, at the Scouting Combine." — Florio, Pro Football Talk
Browns would be wise to bring back Joe Flacco
While Flacco is approaching 40, he showed during the 2023 season that he can still push the ball downfield with ease. In five starts, he had 1,616 yards with 13 touchdown passes. He even topped 300 times in each of their four wins.
The one issue he had was turnovers, throwing eight picks in that same time frame. Flacco also threw two pick-sixes in the loss to Houston during the playoffs.
Even with that being the case, he's someone they should retain if at all possible. Considering they have seen Deshaun Watson play in just 12 games over the first two years of his Cleveland tenure, the Browns need to have a trusted backup. After what Flacco did in 2023 for this team, there might not be a better option out there.