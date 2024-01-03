Browns get massive injury update on star players
With one game left before the playoffs begin, the Cleveland Browns got some great news on the injury front.
By Randy Gurzi
Finally, the Cleveland Browns have some good news when it comes to injuries. Throughout the year, we seemed to get a random update in the middle of the week that saw someone unexpectedly go to the IR. Now ahead of Week 18, there are a couple of players who are returning to practice.
On Wednesday, the Browns had both Elijah Moore and defensive end Ogbo Okoronwko back at practice. Moore, who remains in concussion protocol, was injured last week against the New York Jets and even had to stay in the hospital overnight for observation. Okoronkwo suffered a pectoral injury and missed the past three games.
Originally, it was assumed Okoronkwo wouldn't be back at all this year. Now, it appears he could be back for the postseason. Perhaps he could have even gone in Week 18 but with Kevin Stefanski resting starters, it makes little sense to risk Okoronkwo against Cincinnati.
Moore, who was urged to retire by a prominent concussion doctor, would still be unlikely to play this weekend. However, there were questions about his availability in the postseason. His return to practice is a positive sign that he can make it back by then. It should go without saying, but his health is far more important than any game, so that needs to be the main focus. Having said that, Moore has yet to play in the postseason and he surely wants to be out there with his teammates.
Cleveland will hit the road for the Wild Card Game and will face the winner of the AFC South. They have a victory over all four teams from the division, but there are three of them fighting for the title.