Browns receiver Elijah Moore urged to retire following scary injury
Elijah Moore suffered a head injury in the win over the Jets and one doctor believes he should hang up the cleats
By Randy Gurzi
Not all the news surrounding the Cleveland Browns was positive this past week. While they did secure their spot in the playoffs, there was a scary injury that took place during their win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Wide receiver Elijah Moore hit his head while being tackled and suffered a head injury.
The injury was so severe that he appeared to have involuntary movements and then spent the night in the hospital. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't predict a timeframe on Moore's return but he did say he was home the next day and resting. While Moore will surely try and get back to the field as soon as he's cleared there's one medical expert who thinks he should hang up the cleats.
Dr. Bennet Omalu, known for publishing findings on CTE and was the basis behind the film 'Concussion' says Moore might have suffered permanent damage when he was injured. Omalu said if he doesn't retire, Moore should at least sit for the remainder of the season.
"He was having a seizure," Omalu told TMZ. "A seizure is a manifestation of brain damage, brain injury. That is permanent damage." He then added, "Given what I saw in that video, he should be benched for [the] rest of the season, for at least three months."
Head injuries are always serious and we've seen far too many players suffer lasting effects after their playing days are done. The NFL has been doing more to try and prevent the injuries and that includes having an independent neurologist declare whether or not players can take the field after sustaining a hit to the head.
Elijah Moore having a career-year with the Browns
Moore, who is in his first season with the Browns, has 640 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions. He scored his second touchdown of the year against the Jets, the franchise he spent two seasons with before being traded to Cleveland.
The receptions and yardage numbers are career-highs for Moore who was added to bring a new element to the offense. He's been limited some by the uncertainty under center but his rapport with Joe Flacco — who was his teammate for two years in New York — has helped him over the past several weeks.