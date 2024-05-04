Browns GM Andrew Berry shares insights on Pat McAfee's ESPN show
Berry talked about Deshaun Watson and the 2023 season
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry appeared on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. Berry talked about Deshaun Watson and the 2023 season.
When asked about Watson's perceived rust from missing so much football, Berry said that's normal to expect with players suffering serious injuries. However, the team likes the trajectory Watson is on and admits that he is comfortable with the offensive personnel on the Browns team and coaching staff so there are high expectations for Watson in 2024.
Backup quarterbacks were also a hot topic since the Browns went through their share last season with Watson's injuries. Berry noted that he learned first-hand the importance of the backup quarterback while working with the Philadelphia Eagles and cited the example of the Eagles winning the 2018 Super Bowl with Nick Foles.
Andrew Berry talks about 2023 series and Cleveland Browns fans
Though it ended prematurely, Andrew Berry called the 2023 season one of the most special and fulfilling for him. There was so much adversity, and the team overcame it to get to the playoffs. Speaking of adversity, he pointed to the 2012 season when he was the Indianapolis Colts and Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with cancer as his most fulfilling.
Berry also has an immense appreciation for the Browns fans who he said bleed orange and brown and are passionate about the team partly because it was taken away from them in the mid 1990s.
Though McAfee didn't ask him about Nick Chubb, Berry was recently a guest on the 92.3 The Fan on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima where he discussed Chubb's progress. Berry said Chubb is "feeling good" and "progressing nicely given this point in time."
Berry indicated the Browns will take a conservative approach to bringing Chubb back. The timetable for his return is unknown, and Berry did not comment on that but some estimate it could be November. Both Berry and Coach Kevin Stefanski are known for keeping those details close to the vest even if they are known. It's logical to assume no one knows exactly when we will see Chubb running in an NFL game in 2024. One encouraging note is that Chubb is back to running.
Chubb will probably not appear at the team's voluntary workouts this spring so we may not learn or see more newws about his recovery until training camp in July.