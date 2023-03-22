Browns won't send Greg Newsome in Jerry Jeudy trade
With more depth needed at the wide receiver position, the Cleveland Browns have been showing interest in Jerry Jeudy who the Denver Broncos have on the block. However, Denver knows they have a talented young player still on his rookie deal, so they're not ready to make an Amari Cooper-type trade to shed salary.
That means they want to get some actual value for Jeudy, with a first-round pick as the preference. Reports have suggested they would also be willing to take a second-round selection as well as a starting player.
For Cleveland, this is where they would come in. Without a pick in Round 1, they would have to surrender the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a player. Most rumors continue to point to Greg Newsome, a first-round pick from 2021.
Newsome has been a solid starter for the Browns but there's a belief they could turn to Martin Emerson full-time following his breakout rookie campaign. But now, cold water has been thrown on that theory as it's been made clear Newsome isn't going anywhere. And that's perfectly fine by newcomer Juan Thornhill.
Cleveland has done a great job this offseason with filling holes on their roster. They added Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo to shore up the defensive line as well as Thornhill to play safety. On offense, they re-signed Ethan Pocic, added Jordan Akins, and brought back Josh Dobbs as QB2.
Still, they would love to get more depth at wide receiver. There's no reason to panic and overpay, which it appears they're trying to avoid. But if they can get someone such as Jeudy for a fair price, it would be quite the upgrade.