Browns Hall of Fame Game studs and duds: Dorian Thompson-Robinson provides spark in late win
• Tony Fields was all over the field
• The Browns need to move on from Schwartz
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson is as advertised
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: John Kelly, Jr., RB
In the first half of the game, the Browns had a total of 153 yards and John Kelly, Jr. was responsible for 77 of those yards.
He gained 42 yards on 10 rushes and added 27 more on four receptions. He even capped off their first scoring drive of the game when he took a dump-off from Kellen Mond and ran it in for a three-yard touchdown.
Kelly is currently fighting for the third running back spot behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. He's going against Demetric Felton and rookie Hassan Hall and was able to put some good plays on film during the game on Thursday night.
Browns Dud: Cade York, K
A fourth-round pick from LSU in 2022, Cade York was supposed to solve the kicking woes for the Browns. That didn’t happen in year one as he missed eight field goals and two extra points as a rookie.
Heading into this season, the focus for new special teams coach Bubba Ventrone was to fix York’s consistency issues. But after this game, they likely still have concerns.
Following a Bryce Huff sack on Kellen Mond, York attempted a 49-yard kick which was wide right — and it never looked good. The ball sailed as though it wasn’t hit cleanly, and it leaves one wondering if York might still be struggling with his mechanics. The questions continued when he made his first extra point by barely sneaking it between the uprights.