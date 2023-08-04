Browns Hall of Fame Game studs and duds: Dorian Thompson-Robinson provides spark in late win
Browns stud: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
Cleveland managed a touchdown right before the end of the first half with Kellen Mond under center but Dorian Thompson-Robinson led them to a touchdown on his very first possession.
It wasn't always pretty as he had a couple of passes that were a bit low but he clearly had more zip on his passes than Mond and was 3-of-5 for 31 yards on his first drive. He was also moving it with his legs.
DTR's first run was a seven-yard gain on third-and-three to keep the drive going. Later on a second-and-16, he took off for 14 yards. But it was his play on a Demetric Felton touchdown that got fans fired up.
Thompson-Robinson handed it off on a zone read but then got in front of Felton and delivered a lead block as the backup running back went 16 yards to cut the lead to 16-14.
He wasn't finished there either as he hit Austin Watkins, Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown reception that wound up being the game-winner.
Browns dud: Kellen Mond, QB
The stats line wasn't terrible for Kellen Mond who got the start for the Browns but it was a bit misleading. He finished 13-of-19 for 92 yards with a touchdown and a pick but he was mainly throwing dump-offs and screen passes.
His interception came on one of the few attempts where he tried to go down the field and he never saw Chazz Surratt as the New York linebacker grabbed an easy pick.
Mond was a former third-round pick but he didn't have the same zip on his passes as Dorian Thompson-Robinson nor could he move it with his legs the way the rookie could. At this point, he's clearly behind in the race for QB3.