Browns have yet to hire new quarterback coach
The Cleveland Browns have filled out most of their coaching staff but have yet to name a QB coach
By Randy Gurzi
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced their latest hire as they decided to add Andy Dickerson to their staff as the offensive line coach. He joins several new faces on the coaching staff including Ken Dorsey (offensive coordinator), Tommy Rees (tight ends coach), Duce Staley (running backs coach), and Jacques Cesaire (defensive line coach).
What hasn't been announced yet is their plans with the quarterback coach position which has been occupied for the past four seasons by Alex Van Pelt. Van Pelt, who is now the offensive coordinator in New England, held this title in addition to his role as the offensive coordinator.
Of course, Kevin Stefanski focusing on the play-calling made it possible for Van Pelt to operate in the dual role and the Browns could decide to do the same thing with Ken Dorsey. They just haven't said whether or not they will go this route yet.
Browns new OC has experience as QB coach
Ken Dorsey, who says the team hasn't made a plan yet concerning play-calling, was a quarterback coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013 through 2017 and helped Cam Newton win the NFL MVP in 2015. He joined the Buffalo Bills staff in 2019 and held the same title for three seasons, helping Josh Allen turn into a dynamic play-maker.
While he did have a dual role in 2021 as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he has yet to add another role to his title while serving as the offensive coordinator. That doesn't mean he wouldn't be able to handle it, but such a move would likely mean Stefanski again calls the plays — which in all honesty, he should.
There's plenty of time for the team to make adjustments to the coaching staff but this is one to keep an eye on as they aim to get Deshaun Watson back to the elite form he showed in Houston.