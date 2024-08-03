Browns get Jerry Jeudy back after suffering injury in minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Jerry Jeudy suffered a minor injury during mandatory minicamps, keeping him off the field during the first portion of the Cleveland Browns training camp. The team never went into detail on the injury but never seemed concerned.
His absence (and the holdout for Amari Cooper) allowed Cedric Tillman to take advantage during offseason workouts but the Browns were more than happy to have Jeudy back on the field Friday.
During their last workout in West Virginia, Jeudy was able to participate in individual drills. It's not a full practice but it's a step in the right direction for the former Denver Broncos wideout. The first-round pick from Alabama is expected to be a major part of the offense in 2024 and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he stayed in tune during his absence from the practice field.
"He's done a great job in walkthroughs and meetings," Stefanski said via Patrick Warren of ClevelandBrowns.com. "Very, very in-tune, very intelligent football player. So, of course you want your players out there ASAP and throw everybody out there, but the reality is you have to trust in the medical staff here."
Jeudy was added in an offseason trade with Denver and signed a three-year extension worth $58 million. He's had a decent start to his career but has yet to live up to his first-round status but the Browns are banking on his upside with this extension.
Other Browns injury news
Cleveland had been without defensive end Za'Darius Smith for two days but he returned on Friday. They're still waiting for Shelby Harris to come back as he's missed two days now.
There was also a scare on the final day of practice when Elijah Moore was involved in a collision and had to be evaluated for a concussion.
The biggest news on the injury front, however, involves D'Onta Foreman. The veteran running back was airlifted to a hospital after taking a hit to the head but was released and appears to be fine.