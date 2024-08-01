Cleveland Browns stock report after first week of training camp
By Mac Blank
We are one week into training camp for the Cleveland Browns. So far, the stories coming out of The Greenbrier in West Virginia have been positive.
With what we know, here's a look at who has seen their stock rise and who has seen theirs take a hit.
Stock up: RB Nick Chubb
Like any team in the NFL, the Browns are dealing with numerous key injuries and there are some questions about who will be ready come Week 1. The biggest and arguably the most important inquiry is running back Nick Chubb.
Since the offseason — from head coach Kevin Stefanski to general manager Andrew Berry — everyone in the organization echoed that Chubb's recovery is on schedule and that they will not specify a timetable or rush his return. It's smart for the organization to temper expectations, but what fans are seeing and hearing has us thinking Chubb's return will be sooner rather than later
Weeks ago Nick Chubb's camp released a video of him 8 months post surgery squatting over 500lbs on a "tsunami bar", a bar that bends more than normal focusing on explosion and balance. Not only is he back in the weight room lifting Nick Chubb-esque weights again, but he is also working on his agility as well — doing one-legged lateral movement drills at his old high school in Georgia.
Most recently though it was reported last Friday when Mary Kay Cabot tweeted out his after-practice workout. Now while none of his spectators speaking out on this are on the medical staff, to hear these reporters say he's running what looks like full speed is encouraging especially eight months after two knee surgeries. He is still on the PUP list and needs to clear a physical to be eligible for Week 1, but there's nothing we've seen so far in the past few weeks that would indicate it's impossible.
Stock down: LT Jedrick Wills
Evaluating roster talent is very hard nowadays in today's NFL. Sometimes you'll know whether a guy can be a starter or a contributor immediately, but sometimes that process takes a few seasons. In some instances, a player can have so many ups and downs after being drafted that a team has no clue how to assess their long-term status with the team. Former first-round draft pick Jed Wills is one of those players.
After a promising rookie season in 2020, Wills has endured stretches of injuries and inconsistent play. A little over a year ago, the Browns picked up his fifth-year option, but that was before they knew the kind of player they found with second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Jones was not only the best pass protector among Browns offensive tackles but he was one of the best in the league.
Wills is still on the PUP list after his knee injury last year. Now his counterpart, veteran Jack Conklin also needs to be cleared as well but when all three offensive tackles are healthy, who will the starting two be? Well you can't bench Jones after how well he faced against rival pass rusher TJ Watt, and Conklin is a two-time All-Pro who played at a high level when healthy. This leaves Wills as the odd man out and with him sidelined until further notice, Wills can't make a stronger case for being a starter