Browns: Joe Flacco could follow Alex Van Pelt, join Patriots
The Cleveland Browns could lose Joe Flacco to a familiar face
By Randy Gurzi
With free agency starting in just under two weeks, the Cleveland Browns have made it clear they would love to have Joe Flacco on their roster in 2024. Signed in November, Flacco led the team to a 4-1 record and had 1,616 yards in those five starts.
Deshaun Watson, who ended the season on IR with a broken bone in his shoulder, will resume his starting role this coming season and general manager Andrew Berry said Flacco would be welcome back as QB2. The problem is that other teams could be interested in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year following his impressive performance.
One potential suitor has emerged and they make a lot of sense. Mary Kay Cabot named the New England Patriots as a potential landing spot for Flacco, which would reunite him with Alex Van Pelt.
Van Pelt spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator under Kevin Stefanski but was let go shortly after the loss to Houston before landing with the Patriots. The Browns wanted to go in a different direction which led to the hiring of Ken Dorsey, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
Patriots can offer Joe Flacco what the Browns cannot
While having Van Pelt as his OC would help Flacco feel more comfortable in New England, this potential pairing comes down to one thing — a chance to start. The Browns won't be able to give that to Flacco unless another injury takes place. That's not the case with the Patriots.
A four-win campaign led to a massive change with Bill Belichick moving on. Jarod Mayo is now the head coach but the changes won't stop with the coaching staff. New England also needs to re-tool their roster and will surely move on from quarterback Mac Jones.
They could look to add a rookie with the third overall pick, with Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels being options. While they would be the starters of the future, Flacco could use his experience and relationship with Van Pelt to start early in the season. That's something the Browns simply can't offer.