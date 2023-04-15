Browns: Juan Thornhill now wants Jerick McKinnon to follow him to Cleveland
When Juan Thornhill is done with his playing career, he might want to consider working in an NFL front office. Since joining the Cleveland Browns in March, he's been trying to recruit some of his former teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs and seems to have a pulse on what the roster needs.
First, it was Mecole Hardman who he wanted to see head to Cleveland and he used the fact that they both joined Kansas City in the 2019 NFL Draft as a way to try and entice Hardman. That proved unsuccessful but Hardman landing with the Jets was the final domino that led to Elijah Moore being traded to the Browns.
And even though Hardman didn't join, Thornhill isn't ready to give up his recruiting days. He's now reached out to running back Jerick McKinnon via Twitter and again, this would be a great addition for the Browns.
McKinnon is a long-time vet who began his career in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings. A third-round pick, he spent time behind Adrian Peterson and proved to be an excellent change of pace back and an even better receiver out of the backfield.
He then went to San Francisco but injuries cost him two full seasons. Eventually, he found his way back to the field and became a huge factor for the Chiefs last season.
McKinnon played in all 17 games and while he had just 291 yards and a touchdown on the ground, he put up 512 yards on 56 receptions with an impressive nine touchdowns through the air.
He also proved to be a selfless player as he gave up a chance at a potential Super Bowl-winning touchdown in order to kill the clock and allow the kicker to win the game. Rather than taking the glory for himself, he played the percentages and gave his team their best chance to win it all — which they did.
In Cleveland, McKinnon would be a great fit as a third-down back. His skill as a receiver would be a perfect complement to Nick Chubb and at this point in free agency, he wouldn't be breaking the bank.