Browns: Kevin Stefanski has high praise for tight end David Njoku
• David Njoku looks to build off his 2022 campaign
• Kevin Stefanski is proud of Njoku's growth and maturity
• Njoku worked hard to improve his blocking skills
When Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about tight end David Njoku on Monday, he had high praise for the seventh-year player and called their relationship "awesome".
Stefanski praises the growth and maturity of Njoku, who was drafted prior to his head coach arriving.
The selflessness and leadership, both on and off the field, of Njoku were also praised by Stefanski. In 2023, there will be a lot of mouths to feed, but Njoku should fit right in with this offense.
Njoku feels like this offense is well on its way and said the team got together throughout the offseason to "figure it out." That's a good sign as he feels like this offense is taking the proper steps to be a true threat in the NFL.
How will Njoku fare in the Browns newly renovated offense?
Again, Njoku is entering his seventh season and some Browns fans don't think he gets the recognition that they feel he deserves.
The fact of the matter is this: in Year 7, we know what and who a player is. Njoku is somewhere near the middle of the pack and that is perfectly fine.
Last season, he racked up a career-high 58 receptions for 628 and four touchdowns in 14 games. He compiled 17 receptions for 164 yards and a pair of scores with Deshaun Watson under center. The chemistry appeared to be there in 2022 and that has continued to look the same during the offseason.
Averaging 10.8 yards per game, Njoku will aid Watson a lot, but even more so in the red zone. He also averaged 44.4 yards per game, which was the best mark of his career. If he is able to average that same number in 2023, he will set a new career best, which will only elevate the offense that much more.
While he isn't in the same class as Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle, he doesn't have to be. He can be his own player and thrive in this offense with Watson under center for a whole season.
Hearing Stefanski have such high praise for Njoku is a great sign of things to come, especially as training camp is about to heat up.
Speaking of heat, Njoku was involved in the unveiling of the white helmets that the Browns will wear three times this season, which nearly broke the internet.