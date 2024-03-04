Browns land stud receiver, starting tackle in post-combine mock draft
The Cleveland Browns improve their offense drastically in this seven-round post-combine mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 208: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
Not many people heard the name Jalyx Huunt until the Senior Bowl. A member of Houston Christian, Hunt turned heads with his performance and according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, he continued to do so at the NFL Combine.
"Hunt posted a position-best 10-foot-8 broad jump. That lower-body explosion was evident on tape and helped Hunt accumulate 13.5 sacks over his previous two campaigns. Hunt's 37.5-inch vertical jump trailed just Ole Miss' Cedric Johnson (38 inches) for the position lead. Hunt is going higher than most analysts are projecting." — Melo, The Draft Network
If selected, he will be the first player in school history to be drafted. A former safety, he has the tools to be a weapon in the NFL and the Browns have a great combination of coaches and veteran players who can help him unlock his potential.
Round 7, Pick 228: Anthony Gould, WR/KR, Oregon State
With their final pick in this mock, the Browns add Anthony Gould from Oregon State. They bookend this draft with wideouts but Gould isn't being selected for his work as a receiver.
While the 5-foot-8, 174-pounder had 718 yards and 16.3 per catch in 2023, his ticket to the NFL is his return skills. In 2022, he showed off how dangerous he can be when he took two kickoffs back for touchdowns. Cleveland is set to move on from Jakeem Grant, who couldn't stay healthy, and can replace him with Gould — who ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.