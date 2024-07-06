Browns could be landing spot for talented wideout on the bubble
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have spent a lot of resources on wide receivers in recent years. They used third-round picks on Anthony Schwartz in 2021, David Bell in 2022, and Cedric Tillman in 2023. They traded for Amari Cooper in 2022, Elijah Moore in 2023, and Jerry Jeudy this season. They also used a fifth-round pick on Jamari Thrash.
Despite all their investments, Irie Harris of Cleveland.com believes they could be a landing spot for a second-round pick from 2022 if he becomes available.
John Metchie III was taken 44th overall by the Houston Texans after they moved up in a trade with the Browns. The two teams already made their high-profile trade that same year when Houston sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, leaving the Browns without a pick in Round 1. They didn't make a selection until Round 3, using the 68th pick acquired from Houston to land Martin Emerson.
Emerson has turned into a stud for the Browns but Metchie has yet to reach the potential he showed at Alabama. His slow progress is understandable as he missed his rookie campaign after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
Metchie returned to the field and recorded 16 receptions for 158 yards with no touchdowns in 2023. He did appear in 16 games but found himself buried behind Nico Collins (who had a breakout campaign), Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown.
This year, the Texans added Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, making it even less likely Metchie sees the field.
It might not be much easier for him to see snaps in 2024 with the Browns but he could be an option in 2025. Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper are both scheduled for free agency after this year, so Metchie might be a future option if either were to walk.