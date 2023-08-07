Browns make roster moves following injuries suffered in Hall of Fame Game
The Cleveland Browns add depth at cornerback, defensive end and offensive line following unfortunate training camp injuries.
The Cleveland Browns have made roster moves following unfortunate training camp injuries.
On Monday, they signed defensive end Charles Wiley and waived wideout Ra’Shaun Henry. Over the weekend, the Browns signed cornerback Gavin Heslop and offensive tackle Derrick Kelly II
Due to recent injuries suffered at training camp, Cleveland has placed edge rushers Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas on the IR for a significant amount of time with knee injuries.
Last week CB Greg Newsome suffered a groin injury, and many outlets have been speculating the severity of it.
So who are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns?
Charles Wiley - DE - 6’2 - 256lbs
College 2017-21:
Ole Miss 2017-19
- 33 Games
- 57 Total Tackles (25 solo - 32 Assisted - 12 For Loss)
- 5.5 Sacks
UTSA 2020-21
- 26 Games
- 79 Total Tackles (35 Solo - 44 Assisted - 19 For Loss)
- 5.5 Sacks
- 2 Passes Defended
- 3 Fumble Recoveries
- 1 Touchdown
XFL 2023:
Houston Roughnecks 2023
- 7 Games
- 6 Total Tackles (1 Solo - 5 Assisted)
- 1 Sack
Gavin Heslop - CB - 6’0 - 195lbs
College 2016-19:
Stony Brook 2016-19
- 45 Games
- 196 Total Tackles (138 Solo - 58 Assisted - 21 For Loss)
- 3.5 Sacks
- 30 Passes Defended
- 4 Forced Fumbles
- 4 Fumble Recoveries
- 2 Touchdowns
NFL 2021
- 3 Games
- 1 Tackle
Derrick Kelly II - T - 6’5 - 329lbs
Kelly II played in 34 games at Florida State University, starting in 28.
Kelly II signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019, has played seven career NFL games with the Saints and the Giants. He started three games for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL this spring.