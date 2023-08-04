Dawg Pound Daily
Browns make roster moves following preseason opener

Who are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns?

By Ethan Simpson

Colorado v Washington
Colorado v Washington / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
The Cleveland Browns have made a few roster moves following Thursday's preseason opener win against the Jets.

The Browns announced on their website Friday that they have waived WR Daylen Baldwin, P Joesph Charlton, CB Thomas Graham Jr, RB Nate McCrary, and T Hunter Thedford. 

Also announced was the signing of TE Miller Forristall, LB Cam Bright, and WR Jaylen Wayne to the team's 90-man roster. 

So who are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns?  

Miller Forristall - TE - 6’5 - 245lbs

Alabama Crimson Tide Career 2016-20: 

  • 54 Games 
  • 44 Receptions 
  • 505 Yards (9.4 AVG/G)
  • 5 touchdowns 

Cam Bright - LB - 6’0 - 222lbs

Pittsburgh Panthers Career 2018-21 :

  • 52 Games
  • 186 total Tackles (110 Solo - 76 Assisted - 24.5 For Loss)
  • 9 Sacks
  • 3 Forced Fumbles
  • 3 fumble Recoveries 
  • 1 Interception

Washington Huskies Career 2022:

  • 13 Games
  •  60 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 29 Assisted - 4.5 For Loss)
  • 2.5 Sacks 
  • 1 Intercaption 

Jaylen Wayne - WR - 6’2 - 207lbs

Southern Alabama Career 2017-22:

  • 61 Games 
  • 152 Receptions 
  • 1,978 Receiving Yards (13.8  AVG/C)
  • 14 Touchdowns 

  

