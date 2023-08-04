Browns make roster moves following preseason opener
Who are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns?
The Cleveland Browns have made a few roster moves following Thursday's preseason opener win against the Jets.
The Browns announced on their website Friday that they have waived WR Daylen Baldwin, P Joesph Charlton, CB Thomas Graham Jr, RB Nate McCrary, and T Hunter Thedford.
Also announced was the signing of TE Miller Forristall, LB Cam Bright, and WR Jaylen Wayne to the team's 90-man roster.
Miller Forristall - TE - 6’5 - 245lbs
Alabama Crimson Tide Career 2016-20:
- 54 Games
- 44 Receptions
- 505 Yards (9.4 AVG/G)
- 5 touchdowns
Cam Bright - LB - 6’0 - 222lbs
Pittsburgh Panthers Career 2018-21 :
- 52 Games
- 186 total Tackles (110 Solo - 76 Assisted - 24.5 For Loss)
- 9 Sacks
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 3 fumble Recoveries
- 1 Interception
Washington Huskies Career 2022:
- 13 Games
- 60 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 29 Assisted - 4.5 For Loss)
- 2.5 Sacks
- 1 Intercaption
Jaylen Wayne - WR - 6’2 - 207lbs
Southern Alabama Career 2017-22:
- 61 Games
- 152 Receptions
- 1,978 Receiving Yards (13.8 AVG/C)
- 14 Touchdowns