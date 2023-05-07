Browns meeting with XFL DPOY Pita Taumoepenu
By Randy Gurzi
Entering the offseason, the Cleveland Browns had a need at linebacker. They felt they properly filled this by re-signing both Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker while adding a depth piece in Matthew Adams.
They believe in their corps strongly enough that they didn't take any players at the position in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they're not still kicking the tires on potential additions.
In addition to adding Charlie Thomas and Mohamoud Diabate as undrafted free agents, Cleveland is set to host XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu next week in Berea.
Primarily an outside linebacker, Taumoepenu proved he had enough versatility to play MIKE as well for the Vegas Vipers. He finished the season with 38 tackles and eight sacks, which was enough for him to take home the award.
Taumoepenu was given a high grade from PFF as well for his work, earning a 76.2 overall but was especially effective when attacking the quarterback. He scored an 89.9 pass-rush grade.
Browns could find a spot for more LBs
It won't be easy for Taumoepenu to make this roster but it's a good one for him to try and break into. Cleveland has had a lot of issues at linebacker, with injuries really testing their depth over the past couple of seasons.
Taumoepenu was a sixth-round pick out of Utah back in 2017 and spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, one with the Atlanta Falcons, and one with the Denver Broncos. In that span, he has just five tackles in 11 appearances.
He was out of the NFL in 2022 but the XFL could have given him the chance he needed to get back.