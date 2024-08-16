Browns might already have the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft on their hands
By Randy Gurzi
With their first of two picks in Round 7, the Cleveland Browns took South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden. The 227th overall selection was seen as a potential diamond in the rough and so far throughout camp, he hasn't disappointed.
He carried his strong camp into the preseason, recording five tackles in his debut against the Green Bay Packers. Harden played with physicality and proved he's not afraid of going for the big hits.
Now as the Browns prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason, he's also showing off his skills in coverage. Harden has not only held his own but drew praise from the coaching staff when he picked off Sam Darnold during a joint practice with Minnesota.
It's still early but Harden appears to be destined for the 53-man roster. Not only have they seen Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward suffer injuries, which means they need as much depth as they can get, but Harden is simply playing too well to be exposed to waivers. Someone would surely snatch him up in a heartbeat if that were to happen.
Harden is working his way toward being the steal of the draft but he's not the only defensive back the Browns have seen step up during their sessions with the Vikings. With Ward dealing with a concussion, Martin Emerson, Jr. has slid into the CB1 role and held his own. He even went toe-to-two with Justin Jefferson and earned the respect of the All-Pro wideout.