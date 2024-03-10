Browns mock draft post Jerry Jeudy trade: Focus shifts to defense in Round 2
The Browns can now address a defensive need with Jerry Jeudy added to the roster
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 155: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Waiting until Round 5 to land a defensive tackle isn't ideal but given the other needs, this could be a possibility. That's why the Browns need to try and retain at least one of their pending free agents — Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, or Shelby Harris.
At least in this mock, they wind up with a player who knows how to stop the run in Tyler Davis. The 300-pound Clemson product secured a 90.8 run defense grade from PFF and could work well in a rotation.
Round 6, Pick 205: Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall
Even before restructuring his deal, Jedrick Wills wasn't going anywhere. The Browns were always going to give him one more season to be the starting left tackle, despite protests from the fans. Wills has struggled throughout his career but was coming along in 2023 before an injury sent him to the IR.
Cleveland has looked at a few prospects but in this mock, they wait until Round 6 to land a developmental player in Ethan Driskell from Marshall. Driskell has the size at 6-foot-7 and 329 pounds and has experience at both left and right tackle. He's better as a pass protector than in run blocking, surrendering just seven sacks over the past two seasons.
Round 7, Pick 230: Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
With their final pick in this mock, Cleveland adds South Carolina tight end Trey Knox. With Harrison Bryant set for free agency, there's a need at the position and Knox would be a good value selection this late.
An Arkansas transfer, Knox needs to work on his in-line blocking but he's been a decent route runner. In his lone seasons with the Gamecocks, he had 37 receptions for 312 yards with two touchdowns. He wouldn't be a bad option as TE3.